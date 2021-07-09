Mexican President Claims ‘Attack from Corrupt Media’ After Video Shows His Brother Accepting Piles of Cash

Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said his administration is under attack from corrupt media when asked about a video that shows one of his brothers accepting stacks of cash. The video marks the second time one of the president’s brothers is seen taking money.

A new video released by Latinus shows a meeting between AMLO’s brother, Martin Jesus Lopez Obrador, and businessman David Leon, where they are seen exchanging cash. According to Latinus, Leon allegedly gave $150,000 pesos ($7,500 USD) to the president’s brother ahead of the 2016 presidential election–a campaign donation that, according to Latinus, was never reported.

The video caused an uproar on Thursday night, leading Leon to defend the transfer as a personal loan.

Sobre la información difundida el día de hoy, aclaro que los recursos ahí mencionados, fueron a título personal, producto de mis ahorros y con motivo de un préstamo. — David E. León Romero (@DavidLeonRomero) July 9, 2021

During his morning news conference, Lopez Obrador claimed the video was edited to attack him as part of a strategy by “corrupt” media figures whom are protecting individuals who stole from government accounts. The president said the money exchange in the video was a personal loan and the coverage is massaged to create the appearance the president will benefit from the matter.

#Nacional | “ESTÁN TRATANDO DE PERJUDICARME“:/ @lopezobrador_ negó que el dinero q recibió su hermano Martín por parte de David León (y qué fue grabado en un video), haya sido para el, y señaló q este tipo de embates por parte de sus adversarios los padece desde hace mucho. pic.twitter.com/iZ3Oszn2Me — Círculo de Poder (@circulo_depoder) July 9, 2021

Martin Jesus Lopez Obrador is the second of AMLO’s brothers accused of collecting campaign donations or bribes on tape. In 2020, Mexican journalist Carlos Loret de Mola exposed Pio Lorenzo Lopez Obrador in another video allegedly collecting cash. That video led to an ongoing investigation by Mexico’s election commission.

