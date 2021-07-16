Mexican State Cops Capture 110 Migrants Just South of Texas Border

State police officers captured a group of 110 Central American migrants near the banks of the Rio Grande. They were waiting to be smuggled into Texas by the Gulf Cartel.

The case took place on Thursday afternoon when a group of state police officers were patrolling the rural areas near the town of Diaz Ordaz, just west of Reynosa, a statement from the Tamaulipas State Police revealed. While following a dirt road near a ranch called La Piedra, they spotted a group hiding in the brush.

The officers stopped the group, provided them with water, and contacted Mexico’s National Immigration Institute (INM) after confirming that they were migrants. The group included 49 individuals from Honduras, 45 from Guatemala, 10 from El Salvador, five from Nicaragua, and one from Mexico. The statement makes no mention of authorities apprehending any smugglers.

The state cops turned the migrants over to Mexico’s INM, however, it remains unclear what action federal immigration authorities will take in the case. The raid took place in an area that has been widely used by the Gulf Cartel to move thousands of migrants a day with minimal risk due to a lack of prosecution for human smuggling cases in Mexico.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.A. Espinoza” and “J.C. Sanchez” from Tamaulipas.