Los Zetas Cartel Tried to Buy $500K in Grenades, Machine Guns in Texas Border City, Say Feds

Two Texas men and a Mexican national are facing federal money laundering and weapons conspiracy charges for their attempt to purchase $500,000 in RPGs, grenades, and machine guns on behalf of the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, federal authorities arrested 43-year-old Luis Ramos from Rio Bravo, Texas, on Tuesday and is expected to go before a judge in the near future. Officials previously arrested Manuel Perez Ortiz, 39, from Mexico, and Arturo Mata, 55, from Rio Bravo.

The charges against the men and possibly other individuals point to an attempt by the CDN-Los Zetas to straw-purchase $500,000-worth of grenades, machine guns, and RPGs in the U.S. for smuggling to Mexico. Prosecutors claim that the violent cartel planned to use the weapons in battles against rivals to further their smuggling activities.

The CDN-Los Zetas sent Perez-Ortiz from Mexico to Laredo, Texas, for negotiations. Ramos and Mata allegedly drove Perez Ortiz to and from the meetings and carried out counter-surveillance. On June 19, authorities arrested Perez Ortiz during a traffic stop and found $500,000 in cash inside the vehicle, a criminal complaint filed in federal court revealed.

Perez Ortiz reportedly told authorities that the money was from the sale of a ranch and he had crossed the river with the cash in order to build a house in Laredo.

The CDN-Los Zetas is now one of Mexico’s most violent cartels and operate with almost complete impunity in Nuevo Laredo, Nuevo Leon, where they use armored vehicles with mounted machine guns and artillery to fight off rivals and military forces.

