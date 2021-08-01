WATCH: Up to 1K Migrants Held in Outdoor Processing Center Under Border Bridge in Texas

A video tweeted by Fox News shows perhaps as many as 1,000 migrants being held outdoors under an international border bridge in South Texas on Sunday. The placement of migrants in an outdoor detention facility comes amid the apprehensions of tens of thousands of migrants in the Rio Grande Valley Sector in recent weeks.

“This is the largest group of migrants we’ve ever seen being held by Border Patrol under Anzalduas Bridge in Mission, TX,” Fox News journalist Bill Melugin tweeted. “Looks like it could be up to 1,000 people.”

NEW: This is the largest group of migrants we’ve ever seen being held by Border Patrol under Anzalduas Bridge in Mission, TX. Looks like it could be up to 1,000 people. We can only get a look at the area with our drone. There’s a popular Rio Grande crossing area nearby. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/AsAygsO966 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 1, 2021

The Anzalduas bridge has long been the scene of massive numbers of migrants crossing the border from Mexico into Texas.

Melugin also tweeted a still photo of the drone controller’s view of the bridge with up to 1,000 migrants packed underneath. The temperature in the area on Sunday approached 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

NEW: Our FOX drone is currently over Anzalduas Bridge in Mission, TX where a massive group of hundreds of migrants are waiting to be processed out in the heat. Local Border Patrol stations in the McAllen area are extremely over capacity. Over 3,000 in one day on Friday. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/IRwttFGkuF — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 1, 2021

Townhall.com’s Julio Rosas also tweeted long-range photos from the area showing the large numbers of people being held outside in the afternoon heat.

I’ve seen Border Patrol’s processing site underneath the Anzalduas International Bridge in Mission, TX off and on since March. I can say this is the most illegal immigrants I’ve seen at the site at one time. It’s close to 100 degrees out right now. pic.twitter.com/BZAt6RogmD — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 1, 2021

The outdoor warehousing of migrants in the Rio Grande Valley comes on the same day officials in the Del Rio Sector began holding migrants outdoors under a similar international bridge in the 100+ degree heat, Breitbart Texas’ Randy Clark reported. Officials were careful to keep the migrants mostly hidden from view of the public.