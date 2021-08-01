WATCH: Up to 1K Migrants Held in Outdoor Processing Center Under Border Bridge in Texas

Large groups of migrants being held under the Anzalduas Bridge near Mission, Texas. (File Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
File Photo by John Moore/Getty Images
Bob Price

A video tweeted by Fox News shows perhaps as many as 1,000 migrants being held outdoors under an international border bridge in South Texas on Sunday. The placement of migrants in an outdoor detention facility comes amid the apprehensions of tens of thousands of migrants in the Rio Grande Valley Sector in recent weeks.

“This is the largest group of migrants we’ve ever seen being held by Border Patrol under Anzalduas Bridge in Mission, TX,” Fox News journalist Bill Melugin tweeted. “Looks like it could be up to 1,000 people.”

The Anzalduas bridge has long been the scene of massive numbers of migrants crossing the border from Mexico into Texas.

Melugin also tweeted a still photo of the drone controller’s view of the bridge with up to 1,000 migrants packed underneath. The temperature in the area on Sunday approached 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Townhall.com’s Julio Rosas also tweeted long-range photos from the area showing the large numbers of people being held outside in the afternoon heat.

The outdoor warehousing of migrants in the Rio Grande Valley comes on the same day officials in the Del Rio Sector began holding migrants outdoors under a similar international bridge in the 100+ degree heat, Breitbart Texas’ Randy Clark reported. Officials were careful to keep the migrants mostly hidden from view of the public.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.