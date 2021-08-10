Watch: Dozens of Single Adult Migrants Walk Through Inland Texas Ranch

On Sunday, a Texas rancher near Brackettville captured video of a group of migrants walking along a ranch fence in broad daylight to escape Border Patrol and travel further inland. The video was captured by the rancher’s game camera and was turned over to the Kinney County Attorney’s office.

The video shows the moments when groups single adult migrants calmly walk along a fence line. The game cameras are strategically placed to monitor the movement of deer and other game.

In addition to their intended purpose, ranchers are discovering the cameras are more frequently capturing migrants in numbers not seen in recent history. The video, provided by Brent Smith, County Attorney for Kinney County, is one of many handed over to local officials to demonstrate the extent of migrant traffic on the local ranches.

As reported by Breitbart Texas, the County has begun prosecuting the migrants apprehended by the Brackettville Sheriff’s office and Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers for criminal trespass. The charges can also be upgraded to human trafficking, burglary, or theft of property when those crimes are discovered. Ranchers have reported increased property damages as a result of the current migrant surge.

According to Smith, the weekend this video was taken was exceptionally busy for the state and local law enforcement working in the area. On Monday, he said, “We’ve arrested more than 50 in the last 48 hours that we are going to prosecute.” The migrants who are prosecuted in Kinney County and other South Texas areas by state and local law enforcement will be transported to the Briscoe Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Dilley.

The current influx of migrants has overwhelmed Border Patrol in the Del Rio Sector, which covers the Brackettville area. The processing and humanitarian care of 1,000 migrants or more daily has impeded the Border Patrol’s ability to adequately cover patrol routes. The task has fallen largely to the state and local law enforcement as a result.



Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.