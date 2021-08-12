Cartel Smugglers Abandon 6-Year-Old in Arizona Border Desert

Human smugglers moved an unaccompanied six-year-old across the Arizona border from Mexico and then abandoned the boy.

Yuma Sector Chief Patrol agent Chris Clem tweeted images captured by border surveillance camera operators monitoring traffic along the Arizona border with Mexico. The images reveal smugglers moving a little boy across an irrigation canal into the United States.

#YumaSector camera operators captured a six-year-old being led across the border, then sent further into the U.S. by himself Monday morning. Since Oct. 1st of this year, agents have encountered more than 4,700 unaccompanied children, 500 of which were 12 years of age and under. pic.twitter.com/ZpWfTHUmfH — Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem (@USBPChiefYUM) August 10, 2021

The smugglers then directed the boy through a gap in the incomplete border wall system and parted ways.

Additional images show the boy with Border Patrol agents and medical staff.

Chief Clem reports that his agents have apprehended more than 4,700 unaccompanied minors during Fiscal Year 2021, which began on October 1, 2020. He stated that 500 of these were age 12 and under.

Elsewhere in the Yuma Sector, Border Patrol agents rescued two migrants who became lost in the desert after illegally crossing the border from Mexico into Arizona. Agents determined both suffered from severe dehydration.

A #USBP #YumaSector agent certified as an #EMT provided lifesaving aid to a pair of migrants who were lost in the desert and suffering from severe dehydration. The migrants were treated with intravenous fluids and transported to #YRMC for further treatment. #PhotosfromtheField pic.twitter.com/qF7vnYrsYS — Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem (@USBPChiefYUM) August 12, 2021

A Border Patrol agent trained as an EMT began intravenous fluid to stabilize the migrants before moving them to the Yuma Regional Medical Center for additional treatment and evaluation.

As of June 30, Yuma Sector agents apprehended nearly 60,000 migrants who illegally crossed the border — an increase of more than 800 percent over the same period last year. Agents identified 27,779 of those as single adult migrants (up 702 percent), 28,349 as family unit aliens (up 999 percent), and 3,757 as unaccompanied minors (up 579 percent). July numbers are expected to be released by CBP officials later this week.

