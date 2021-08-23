Abandoned Migrant Teen Rescued 60 Miles from Border in Texas

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a migrant teen who had been abandoned by human smugglers. The agents found the Mexican minor approximately 50 miles from the border.

Hebbronville Station Border Patrol agents received a 911 call regarding an 18-year-old Mexican migrant who became lost in the brush after human smugglers left him behind, according to a tweet by Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak. The chief noted the migrant was found in the brush on a ranch.

#Hebbronville agents received a 911 call from an 18yr-old citizen of Mexico who was lost & left behind in the brush. Anyone thinking of entering the #US illegally along the southern border, DON’T DO IT! Do not place your lives in the hands of ruthless human smugglers.#HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/L6OQqBaA6w — Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak (@USBPChiefLRT) August 23, 2021

Chief Hudak added a warning, “Anyone thinking of entering the #US illegally along the southern border, DON’T DO IT! Do not place your lives in the hands of ruthless human smugglers.”

Laredo Sector agents apprehended nearly 100,000 migrants so far this fiscal year (which began on October 1, 2020). This represents an increase of 160 percent over the same period in Fiscal Year 2020.

Of the 95,467 apprehended migrants, officials classified more than 89,000 as single adults, 2,730 as Family Unit Aliens, and 3,644 as Unaccompanied Alien Children. All represent major increases in apprehensions over the previous year’s reports.

Nearly a month ago, Laredo Sector agents rescued another migrant who became lost and dehydrated on a ranch near Freer, Texas, Breitbart Texas reported. The man reported he had no food or water after being abandoned and could no longer feel his feet.

Laredo Sector BORSTAR agents responded and provided medical assistance to the rescued migrant.