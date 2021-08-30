Thousands Call Cajun Navy for Rescue from Hurricane Ida Floods

Thousands of stranded people called on the Cajun Navy for rescue after Hurricane Ida slowly made its way out of Louisiana and into Mississippi. The Category 4 hurricane dumped an estimated 24 inches of rain in the area.

As Ida degraded to a tropical storm, members of the Cajun Navy sprang into action to respond to calls for help from those stranded by the flooding, according to an article posted by L’Observateur. Rescues began in LaPlace, Louisiana, late Sunday afternoon.

Residents of the flood-stricken area took to social media to ask for help for people stranded in their homes. One person posted a message saying her mother was trapped in her home and begging for help.

SOUND ON ‼️: I was sent this message on social media. A lady says her mom is trapped in her Laplace home. She’s begging for help. Her address: 11 ridgewood Dr. Laplace, LA So many are posting about needing assistance, but officials say they can’t send help until roads are safe pic.twitter.com/WUY74tSc9q — Kennedi Walker (@_KennediWalker) August 30, 2021

Officials with the Cajun Navy, an all-volunteer water rescue organization, asked for people needing assistance or knowing of someone needing rescue to post their information on the group’s website.

Really horrible flooding here in LaPlace, LA at 6pm. Pressure down to 982.2mb. Now trapped by the floodwaters at the Motel 6 but safe and have high ground. #lawx #wxtwitter #HurricaneIda @spann pic.twitter.com/WEPdSaYL5T — Weather Intercepts (@Wx_Intercepts) August 29, 2021

The volunteers and organizers spent Sunday night making preparations to resume rescue operations at first light on Monday morning.

Laplace address where my sister and 3 others are. Please send help!! #Ida pic.twitter.com/43F9R3viet — Hope (@ChayHBreian) August 30, 2021

Officials with the Louisiana Cajun Navy tweeted a thank you message to Costco for donating food supplies to distribute to families in need in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

Shout out to Costco for not letting food spoil by sending it out with us to 10 families in need of supplies to get through Hurricane Ida.Thank you

Misty Barrera

Costco Wholesale @KHOU @washingtonpost @ pic.twitter.com/ZdKx5TYsHS — Official Louisiana Cajun Navy (@LouisianaCNavy) August 29, 2021

Tropical Storm Ida moved into southwest Mississippi and spread its massive rain bands into the northern areas of the state and throughout Alabama. It is predicted to continue moving slowly to the north-northeast into recently flooded areas in Tennessee.