Thousands Call Cajun Navy for Rescue from Hurricane Ida Floods

Members of the Cajun Navy and emergency workers place a nursing home patient on a boat during the evacuation of a nursing home due to rising flood waters in Lumberton, North Carolina, on September 15, 2018 in the wake of Hurricane Florence. - Besides federal and state emergency crews, rescuers …
File Photo: ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images
Bob Price

Thousands of stranded people called on the Cajun Navy for rescue after Hurricane Ida slowly made its way out of Louisiana and into Mississippi. The Category 4 hurricane dumped an estimated 24 inches of rain in the area.

As Ida degraded to a tropical storm, members of the Cajun Navy sprang into action to respond to calls for help from those stranded by the flooding, according to an article posted by L’Observateur. Rescues began in LaPlace, Louisiana, late Sunday afternoon.

Residents of the flood-stricken area took to social media to ask for help for people stranded in their homes. One person posted a message saying her mother was trapped in her home and begging for help.

Officials with the Cajun Navy, an all-volunteer water rescue organization, asked for people needing assistance or knowing of someone needing rescue to post their information on the group’s website.

The volunteers and organizers spent Sunday night making preparations to resume rescue operations at first light on Monday morning.

Officials with the Louisiana Cajun Navy tweeted a thank you message to Costco for donating food supplies to distribute to families in need in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

Tropical Storm Ida moved into southwest Mississippi and spread its massive rain bands into the northern areas of the state and throughout Alabama. It is predicted to continue moving slowly to the north-northeast into recently flooded areas in Tennessee.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.