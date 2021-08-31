AK-47 Rifles Bound for Mexico Seized at Arizona Border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized multiple firearms, gun parts, and ammunition headed to Mexico. at the Nogales Port of Entry over the past weekend.

CBP Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Port of Nogales on Friday found .50 caliber and other rifle ammunition in the spare tire of a vehicle attempting to enter Mexico from Arizona. According to a tweet from Nogales Port Director Michael W. Humphries.

On Friday @CBP Officers at the Port of #Nogales discovered 50 caliber & assault rifle ammunition concealed within the spare tire of a vehicle. Thank you #CBP Nogales Officers for combating transnational crime! pic.twitter.com/FglK2Cbr93 — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) August 31, 2021

Officers assigned to the DeConcini Port of Entry on August 28 found multiple AK-47s, gun parts, and ammunition hidden in a truck headed to Mexico.

Over the weekend @CBP Officers at the DeConcini Port of Entry seized multiple AK-47s, parts, magazines, and ammunition during an outbound inspection. https://t.co/9Iv1yVEYn2 pic.twitter.com/bxqxSemCiI — CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) August 30, 2021

CBP officials said a tan 1999 Chevy S10 pickup truck approached CBP officers in the departure lanes. The officers referred the man to a secondary inspection area where a non-intrusive imaging system revealed anomalies in the truck.

A physical inspection uncovered multiple weapons and ammunition hidden inside the vehicle’s quarter panels and taillight assemblies.

The officers seized four AK-47 rifles, four AK-47 bolts, four AK-47 bolt covers, four AK-47 bolt springs, six AK-47 ammunition magazines, and 889 rounds of ammunition that were hidden in the truck, officials stated.

“CBP conducts outbound enforcement operations to help secure our shared border with Mexico,” said Port Director Michael Humphries, Nogales Port of Entry. “This weapon seizure demonstrates an outstanding job by our officers and denied these weapons from Transnational Criminal Organizations.”