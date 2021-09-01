Surveillance Drone Leads to Apprehension of 30 Migrants near Border in Texas

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents utilizing Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) detected a group of 30 migrants preparing to enter the United States illegally. Ground-based agents later intervened.

Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak tweeted an image captured by an sUAS flying along the Texas-Mexico border. Drone operators observed video showing a group of 30 migrants attempting to enter the U.S. from Mexico.

#USBP Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems detected a group of 30 people attempting to enter the country illegally.

With the use of technology, #USBP agents have the “birds eye” view on incidents such as these. This technology allows agents to quickly respond to the groups. #CBP pic.twitter.com/fot21kt7mB — Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak (@USBPChiefLRT) August 30, 2021

Agents later arrived on the scene and took the migrants into custody.

Border Patrol agents have increased their use of technology like the sUAS aircraft to enhance their ability to detect and apprehend illegal border crossings in remote areas.

In April, Del Rio Sector agents utilized sUAS technology to apprehend more than 450 migrants in a two-week period, Breitbart Texas reported.

A video tweeted by Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero shows a group of migrants running through the brush. The group appears to squat down to avoid detection by Border Patrol agents.

With the use of the sUAS drones, monitoring agents are able to clearly see the location of the hiding migrants and direct ground teams to make the arrest.

The operation of sUAS vehicles is not unique to South Texas Border Patrol operations. Earlier in February, sUAS pilots in the Yuma Sector utilized the drone’s technology to locate three migrants hiding in the thick brush along the roadway, Chief Patrol Agent Chris Clem tweeted. The pilot directed the Border Patrol agent directly to the migrants’ hiding spot where he was able to place them in custody.

