6-Year-Old Migrant Boy Abandoned at Texas Store near Border

Texas police and Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents identified an abandoned child as a Salvadoran unaccompanied minor. Smugglers abandoned the child at a Walmart store near the Texas-Mexico border.

Brownsville Station Border Patrol agents received a call from local police officers during the evening of September 9 regarding an abandoned six-year-old boy found at a local Walmart, according to information provided by Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials. The agents identified the child as a Salvadoran unaccompanied minor bound for Houston.

Agents arrived at the Walmart store where they met up with officers from the Brownsville Police Department. The officers said they received a report about an abandoned little boy. The agents identified the boy as a citizen of El Salvador. They conducted a medical screening and found the little boy to be in good health.

The boy provided the agents with contact information for his aunt who lives in Houston, officials stated. Authorities are investigating the incident.

Rio Grande Valley Sector officials reported the apprehension of more than 56,000 unaccompanied alien children during the month of July. August numbers are expected to be released early next week.

In addition to the abandoned child, McAllen Station agents received information regarding a possible human smuggling stash house near Weslaco, Texas, on September 9. The agents responded to the location with deputies from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Inside the small home, agents found ten migrants from Central America and Mexico, officials stated.

During a search of the home, the agents also found a small quantity of marijuana and a handgun. Agents identified a U.S. citizen as the alleged human smuggler and placed him under arrest.

Later that evening, McAllen Station agents attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle near Edinburg, Texas. The driver failed to yield and led the agents on a pursuit.

The vehicle pulled over to allow a group of migrants to jump out of the Chevrolet Silverado and flee into the brush. The agents eventually stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver. Agents found two migrants in the brush.

