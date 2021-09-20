Two Houston Police Officers Shot While Serving Warrant, Suspect Killed

HOUSTON, Texas — A gunman reportedly shot and wounded two Houston police officers during the service of a warrant on the city’s northeast side. Officers shot and killed a suspect at the scene.

Houston Police Department officers attempted to serve a warrant in an apartment complex near the Intercontinental Airport Monday morning at about 7:30, KTRK ABC13 reported. While serving the warrants, shots rang out striking two officers.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales tweeted that the two officers were taken to hospitals. He confirmed that one “possible suspect” died at the scene.

Two officers shot while executing a warrant. Both taken to hospitals. One possible suspect deceased on scene. #HouNews https://t.co/MB9lxQcYk4 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 20, 2021

A Life Flight helicopter airlifted one of the wounded officers to Memorial Herman Hospital in the Texas Medical Center, Click2Houston NBC2 reported. An ambulance transported the second wounded officer to the same trauma center.

KHOU CBS11 reports:

KHOU 11’s Jeremy Rogalski has learned the identities of the wounded officers, but we are withholding that information until Houston police confirm further details. Both have been on the force for more than two decades, one since 1990 and the other since 1997. Rogalski said the officers are part of the department’s Major Offenders fugitive warrant team. He notes the warrant being served this morning was an arrest warrant — not a search warrant.

