Exclusive Video: Protesters Shout Down Al Sharpton’s Press Event at Texas Border Bridge Camp

DEL RIO, Texas — The Rev. Al Sharpton toured the makeshift Haitian migrant camp situated under the local international bridge Thursday. At the conclusion of his visit, Sharpton attempted an impromptu press conference. His remarks were cut short after protesters shouted him down until choosing to leave the site.

In the video, a visibly frustrated Sharpton can be seen trying to speak to media. Shouts from the crowd of mainly residents included the phrases “go home,” “get out of Texas,” and “our Border Patrol are heroes.” Attendees eventually crowded the reverend’s entourage as they exchanged words–prompting a quick departure.



Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.