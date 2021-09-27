Border Patrol Agents Rescue Migrant Family in California Mountains near Border

Border Patrol agents rescue a Mexican man suffering heat stroke in the Jacumba Mountains of Southern California. (Photo: U.S. Border Patrol/El Centro Sector)
El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents rescued three migrant children and a parent who became lost in the California mountains near Mexico. The agents found the group after they activated a rescue beacon.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz tweeted an article reporting the rescue of a 24-year-old migrant woman, her two children, and a 15-year-old boy. The group became lost after being abandoned in the mountainous region near the Mexican border with California.

Border Patrol dispatchers received a notice via the El Centro Station’s Remote Video Surveillance System on Wednesday evening. The system received a signal from a rescue beacon which enables lost migrants to call for assistance.

El Centro Station agents responded and found the beacon within about 15 minutes, officials stated. Foot tracks indicated the migrants proceeded north after setting off the beacon.

Agents caught up with the group and found a 15-year-old male who claimed to be traveling with a 24-year-old woman. The migrant woman also had her two children — a three-year-old male and a five-year-old female — with her. She reported they were unable to walk any further.

After providing an initial medical screening, the agents escorted the woman and the four children to a safe location. An ambulance transported the migrants to the El Centro Sector Processing Center for a medical evaluation.

“Since October, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have successfully rescued 348 individuals lost or in distress,” officials stated.

By the end of August, the latest available report from CBP on migrant rescues, Border Patrol agents rescued more than 11,400 migrants. This is more than double the record number of rescues carried out in Fiscal Year 2020 (5,071). FY2020 rescues also represented an increase over the record set in FY2019 when agents rescued more than 4,900 migrants.

