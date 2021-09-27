Border Patrol Agents Rescue Migrant Family in California Mountains near Border

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents rescued three migrant children and a parent who became lost in the California mountains near Mexico. The agents found the group after they activated a rescue beacon.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz tweeted an article reporting the rescue of a 24-year-old migrant woman, her two children, and a 15-year-old boy. The group became lost after being abandoned in the mountainous region near the Mexican border with California.

Last week, agents in El Centro Sector saved a 15-year-old traveling with a 24-year-old female and her two young children who were unable to walk due to fatigue. Amazing work, ELC! Full story here: https://t.co/TDmtlkuqM3 — Chief Raul Ortiz (@USBPChief) September 27, 2021

Border Patrol dispatchers received a notice via the El Centro Station’s Remote Video Surveillance System on Wednesday evening. The system received a signal from a rescue beacon which enables lost migrants to call for assistance.

#USBP Agents responded to a #Rescue beacon activation & found an unaccompanied child who alerted agents to a family he had been traveling with. Shortly after, a #Migrant mother was found w/ her 3 & 5-year-old who were unable to walk because of fatigue. ✅ https://t.co/ZoDLULhc7u pic.twitter.com/sU4b59U8Yl — USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino (@USBPChiefELC) September 24, 2021

El Centro Station agents responded and found the beacon within about 15 minutes, officials stated. Foot tracks indicated the migrants proceeded north after setting off the beacon.

Agents caught up with the group and found a 15-year-old male who claimed to be traveling with a 24-year-old woman. The migrant woman also had her two children — a three-year-old male and a five-year-old female — with her. She reported they were unable to walk any further.

After providing an initial medical screening, the agents escorted the woman and the four children to a safe location. An ambulance transported the migrants to the El Centro Sector Processing Center for a medical evaluation.

“Since October, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have successfully rescued 348 individuals lost or in distress,” officials stated.