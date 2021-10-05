Human Smuggling Interdictions in Texas Lead to Apprehension of 76 Migrants near Border

Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector disrupted multiple human attempts leading to the apprehension of at least 55 migrants. The interdictions included traffic stops along with stash house raids.

Early Monday morning, agents patrolling U.S. Highway 285 near Falfurrias, Texas, observed the driver of a white Dodge Ram truck picking up multiple migrants as they came out of the brush, according to information obtained from Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials. The area is well-known as a human smuggling pick-up area where the migrants emerge after circumventing the checkpoint on U.S. Highway 281.

Falfurrias #EMT agents tended to a Honduran national who suffered a fractured elbow after exiting a smugglers vehicle. EMS arrived and transported the female to a medical facility. Agents provide emergency care to save lives and treat injuries daily. #firstresponders pic.twitter.com/BrJmbASxDh — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) October 4, 2021

The agents attempted to stop the truck but the driver failed to yield and led them on a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit came to an end when the driver veered off the road. Eventually, several migrants bailed out of the truck and fled into the brush. The agents conducted a search of the area and took four migrants into custody. The agents identified the migrants as citizens of Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico. The driver managed to avoid arrest.

Rio Grande Valley Sector agents teamed up with Starr County Sheriff’s Office deputies later that evening to execute a warrant on a suspected human smuggling stash house in Roma, Texas. As the agents entered the apartment they found seven migrants illegally present in the United States. The agents arrested the migrants, including an unaccompanied child, and the caretaker of the stash house — a U.S. citizen. Agents reported the migrants as citizens of El Salvador, Mexico, and Romania.

A human smuggler drove through a fence in an attempt to flee Brooks County Sheriff’s Office and #USBP, 14 migrants were apprehended. Smugglers continue to disregard personal property and the lives of the people they transport. Read more:https://t.co/HiZZ8VGdzY pic.twitter.com/hj324Bli5Z — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) October 1, 2021

A few days earlier, Brooks County Sheriff’s Office deputies requested assistance from Border Patrol agents as they pursued a fleeing suspected human smuggler near Falfurrias, Texas. The driver of a white Ford F-150 drove through a rancher’s fence before coming to a stop. Multiple migrants bailed out and fled into the brush. A helicopter crew joined in the search and assisted in the apprehension of 14 migrants.

That evening, agents raided another human smuggling stash house operation near Edinburg, Texas. The agents teamed up with federal and local law enforcement teams to enter the house where they found 21 migrants. The agents identified the migrants as citizens of El Salvador and Honduras.

McAllen Station agents also arrested another 30 migrants at another Edinburg-area stash house.

