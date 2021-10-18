Group of 170 Migrants Apprehended in West Texas near Border

NORMANDY, Texas — The Border Patrol’s Del Rio Sector is starting the new fiscal year off at a record pace with more than 170 mostly Venezuelan migrants apprehended in a single group early Monday morning. The migrants surrendered 15 miles north of Eagle Pass.

The small farming community of about 100 residents is accustomed to the stream of migrants crossing nearby but groups this large used to be rare. In recent weeks, things have changed. After significant media attention related to the Haitian migrant crisis in Del Rio, the large migrant groups are choosing Normandy over more populated areas in the sector.

A state-funded border wall is currently being constructed in Eagle Pass that may also be affecting where the mostly Venezuelan migrants choose to cross. That project, as reported by Breitbart Texas, is underway and has been the location of previous large group apprehensions. That project will cover approximately 2 miles of the busiest crossing point in Eagle Pass.

The Border Patrol apprehended another large migrant group in the small community several weeks ago. The group, consisting of more than 80 mostly Venezuelan migrants, chose Normandy as their entry point during the first weekend in October. As reported by Breitbart Texas, one farmer expressed frustration over the increase in traffic as smugglers abandoned several unaccompanied children on his land.

The migrants arrested on Monday were transported to a nearby Border Patrol processing facility in Eagle Pass. Once complete, most of the migrants will be released into the local community.



Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.