Bomb Threat Targets Mexican Border City Hall near Texas

A bomb threat called in to Matamoros City Hall caused widespread panic and set off a large security operation as officials tried to find a device. Authorities did not find anything, however, cartel gunmen have set off grenades and other explosives near the building in recent years.

The case took place on Tuesday morning when authorities received a 911 call about an explosive device inside Matamoros City Hall. Authorities gave a large-scale security response where they blocked off the main downtown square and evacuated the building. A military bomb squad searched for devices.

Mayor Mario “La Borrega” Lopez was inside the building at the time and was forced to make a quick exit with his staff. The city leader tried to downplay the incident once outside the perimeter.

After several minutes, authorities were not able to find an explosive device and employees were instructed to return to work.

The bomb threat comes days after Matamoros experienced major shootouts on the western side of the city where several cartel gunmen died and authorities sustained injuries. Those shootouts were tied to the Gulf Cartel, an organization undergoing an internal rift for control of local drug trafficking and human smuggling turf. Members are also linked to a new rise in armed robberies, extortion, and kidnapping to supplement income.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.A. Espinoza” from Tamaulipas.