Texas Opens FY 2022 with More ‘Large Group’ Migrant Apprehensions

Border Patrol agents in South Texas continue to find “large groups” of migrants streaming across the Rio Grande from Mexico. The large groups continue the record-setting trend of migrant crossings that led to the apprehension of more than 1.7 million in the recently ended fiscal year.

The new fiscal year began on October 1 and, already, agents are experiencing the complications of processing large groups consisting of at least 100 persons apiece. Some of these large groups contain previously deported criminal aliens, sex offenders, and gang members.

Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings tweeted photos of a large group of 169 migrants apprehended near La Grulla, Texas late last week.

The photos show the group included small children and adults. Agents identified the group of 169 migrants as citizens of El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. Border Patrol officials classify groups of 100 or more migrants as “large groups.”

Agents also find criminal migrants and gang members hiding in many of these groups.

Hastings tweeted a message late last week reporting the arrest of three dangerous gang members in a matter of hours. Those arrests included one for a gang member with charges pending for homicide, fraud, and trespassing from a New York court.

