31 Migrants Found Hiding in Aluminum Can-Filled Trailer in West Texas

Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents working an immigration checkpoint near Sierra Blanca, Texas, found a group of 31 migrants hiding in a tractor-trailer loaded with crushed aluminum cans.

Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean McGoffin tweeted images of a human smuggling interdiction that took place at the Sierra Blanca immigration checkpoint on Interstate 10.

As the tractor-trailer approached the primary inspection lane on October 23, a K-9 alerted to the possible presence of drug or human cargo in the trailer. The agents referred the driver to a secondary inspection area, according to a statement from Big Bend Sector Border Patrol officials.

During the secondary inspection, the agents opened the rear of the trailer to conduct a physical search. After opening the doors, agents found 31 migrants hiding inside a load of crushed aluminum. The agents removed the migrants from the trailer and conducted an immigration interview.

Officials report the agents identified the migrants as citizens of Guatemala and Mexico.

Agents turned three of the trailer’s occupants and the truck driver over to the Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office for prosecution. The remainder of the migrants were medically cleared and processed under CBP guidelines.

“The vigilance and teamwork displayed by agents and their K-9 partners saved multiple individuals from a potentially dangerous situation.” Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin said in a written statement. “Transnational criminal organizations continue to expose undocumented migrants to unsafe conditions with little to no regard for their well-being.”