Migrant Child Found Stuffed in Duffel Bag near Border in Texas

Border Patrol officials in West Texas tweeted a photograph of the startling discovery of a small child packed in a duffel bag. Agents found the endangered child in a vehicle at an immigration checkpoint in the Del Rio Sector.

“Smugglers show no regard for human life, only profits,” Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials said in the tweet. Officials said they found the young child stuffed into a duffel bag as a vehicle approached an immigration checkpoint for inspection.

Smugglers show no regard for human life, only profits. Our border security experts recently found a young child stashed in a duffle bag at one of our immigration checkpoints. She could barely move and had no means of exiting the bag on her own. pic.twitter.com/Z00ba3AHrm — Chief Patrol Agent Del Rio Texas (@USBPChiefDRT) November 2, 2021

“She could barely move and had no means of exiting the bag on her own,” officials stated.

The discovery at an interior immigration checkpoint comes as Del Rio Sector agents continue to find large groups of migrants crossing the border.

Breitbart Texas’ Randy Clark reported that Del Rio Sector agents patrolling the border near Normandy, Texas, apprehended a group of nearly 200 migrants after they illegally crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico.

“Since October 18, nearly 600 migrants in three separate groups have been apprehended marching through the farm fields on the same farm in Normandy,” Clark wrote. “The groups generally consist of mostly Venezuelan, Cuban, and Nicaraguan migrants according to the Border Patrol.”

The Del Rio Sector continues to be the second busiest of the nine southwestern Border Patrol sectors. In October, the first month of the new Fiscal Year 22, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended more than 28,000 migrants. This is second only to the Rio Grande Valley Sector where agents apprehended more than 45,000 migrants.

