WATCH: Caravan Migrants Beat Mexican Cop Unconscious, Rob Him

Members of a migrant caravan violently assaulted a Mexican federal police officer, beating him as he lay unconscious and then stripped him of his gear. The brutal incident happened as federal forces tried to stop the caravan from leaving Chiapas and moving north.

The clash took place this week along a highway in the southern part of Chiapas where hundreds of Central American migrants were trying to walk north. Mexico’s National Guard used riot gear as they tried to stop the caravan.

In a video, migrants can be seen beating and kicking a lone member of Mexico’s National Guard. The guardsman appears to be unconscious during the assault.

Así golpearon a un elemento de la Guardia Nacional que estaba en el piso, inmóvil, algunos integrantes de la caravana migrante Salían de Pijijiapan, Chiapas La brutalidad pic.twitter.com/EhDFoP6EOC — Manuel Lopez San Martin (@MLopezSanMartin) November 4, 2021

In a second video, the migrants can be seen stripping the guardsman off his uniform and robbing him of his belongings.

Videos shared on social media show the moment when authorities clashed with the migrants in a fierce melee. The migrants can be seen charging at the troops and ultimately forcing them back.

Algunos integrantes (rezagados) de la caravana migrante golpean con todo lo que encuentran a su paso Salían de Pijijiapan, Chiapas Así se confrontaron con elementos de la Guardia Nacional y el Instituto Nacional de Migración pic.twitter.com/3B4GukUtpk — Manuel Lopez San Martin (@MLopezSanMartin) November 4, 2021

Another video captured the moment when authorities were forced to flee the scene as migrants chase them on foot.

