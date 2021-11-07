10 Alleged Human Smugglers Indicted Following Crash that Killed 8 migrants near Border in West Texas

A federal grand jury indicted ten people for their roles in an alleged human smuggling incident that killed eight migrants. The deaths occurred in March when an alleged smuggler fled from police and crashed into oncoming traffic.

The indictment obtained by the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas alleges that Sebastian Tovar, a 25-year-old Toledo, Ohio, resident, drove a Dodge Ram pickup truck on March 14 while carrying a load of migrants. Tovar led Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on a pursuit after an attempted traffic stop 30 miles north of Del Rio, Texas, according to federal prosecutors.

In March, Breitbart reported:

The collision happened weeks after one of the deadliest highway crashes involving migrants entering the U.S. without permission and amid rising crossings along the U.S.-Mexico border. The Texas Department of Public Safety says troopers were chasing a red Dodge pickup truck on U.S. Highway 277 on Monday afternoon when the truck collided head-on with a white Ford F-150 nearly 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Del Rio. The driver and a child passenger of the Ford F-150 were hospitalized, as was one of the passengers from the Dodge pickup, according to the agency’s statement. All eight of the people killed and the surviving passenger of the Dodge pickup were immigrants in the U.S. without authorization, according to DPS.

Federal prosecutors announced the indictment of the following:

Sebastian Tovar, 25, of Toledo, Ohio;

Nicolas Mondragon-Gonzalez, aka “Chayo” and “Flaco,” 33, of Austin;

Veronica Torres-Mendez, 34, of Austin;

Jennifer Oralia Davis, aka “Paypa,” 40, of San Antonio;

Ruben Junior Rodriguez-Jaimes, 19, of Bastrop;

Lauren Michelle Malmquist, aka “Mama” and “Lala,” 32, of Round Rock;

Eduardo Rivera Benitez, aka “Lalo” and “Casper,” 23, of Bastrop;

Marco Antonio Hernandez, aka “Temo,” 19, of Paige; and,

Jose Eli Rodriguez, 21, of Austin

The indictments charge Tovar, Mondragon, Torres, Davis, Rodriguez-Jaimes, Malmquist, and Benitez with one count of transporting undocumented noncitizens resulting in death. Tovar also faces a charge of conspiracy to transport undocumented noncitizens resulting in serious bodily injury and illegal transportation of undocumented noncitizens resulting in serious bodily injury.

Mondragon, Davis, and Rodriguez-Jaimes face two counts of transportation of undocumented noncitizens. Torres faces four counts of transportation of undocumented noncitizens.

Hernandez, Jose Rodriguez, and Luna face one count of transportation of undocumented noncitizens, prosecutors stated.

If convicted, the penalties for the charges range from ten years in prison to life in prison.

Investigators from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Border Patrol, and the Texas Department of Public Safety participated in the investigation that led to the indictments. All suspects in the case have been arrested, officials stated.