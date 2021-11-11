Deported Rapist, Criminal Migrants, Found in Large Migrant Group near Border in West Texas

Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a large group of migrants near Alpine, Texas, including several previously deported criminal aliens. Those arrested included a deported rapist and a drug trafficker.

Alpine Station Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 118 immigration checkpoint on November 9 observed a box-style cargo truck approaching for inspection. During an initial screening, a Border Patrol K-9 alerted to an odor it is trained to detect, according to information obtained from Big Bend Sector officials.

pic.twitter.com/WkQ8X4TnX6 — Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin (@USBPChiefBBT) November 10, 2021

The agents referred the driver to a secondary inspection station where a search of the cargo area revealed a false wall. Agents discovered a large group of migrants hidden behind the wall.

Agents removed 67 migrants from the dangerous compartment, officials stated. They identified the 67 migrants as citizens of El Salvador (3), Guatemala (19), Honduras (4), and Mexico (41).

Officials report the two false wall sections were bolted to the truck making escape from the container in the event of a crash or abandonment almost impossible. The agents identified four of the migrants as minors — age eight to 13. They also found a 17-year-old unaccompanied minor.

“Immigration checkpoints are an essential tool in the U.S. Border Patrol’s mission to protect our nation’s borders,” Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean McGoffin said in a written statement. “Transnational Criminal Organizations put profit over human life, often with devastating consequences.”

After transporting the 67 migrants to the Alpine Station for processing, the agents identified three of the migrants as having criminal histories in the United States and previous deportations.

One of the migrants is described by Chief McGoffin as a convicted sex offender. Criminal records indicate a California court in Santa Clara County convicted the migrant for Rape by Force/Fear and Obstruction/Resisting Officer in 2000, officials stated. The court sentenced the man to three years in prison and ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations officers removed him from the U.S.

The convicted rapist now faces federal felony charges for Re-Entry After Removal.

The other criminal aliens had convictions for Possession with Intent to Distribute Dangerous Drugs and Crimes Involving Moral Turpitude, officials stated.

Agents arrested the driver of the box truck, a U.S. citizen, on charges related to human smuggling.

“That unscrupulous smugglers put lives in danger to support their criminal activity is reprehensible,” Taekuk Cho, Acting Special Agent in Charge for Homeland Security Investigations in El Paso, Texas, added. “Homeland Security Investigations continues to collaborate with our law enforcement partners to prevent Transnational Criminal Organizations from putting greed and profit before human life.”