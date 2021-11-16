October Migrant Apprehensions at Border Jump 130 Percent from Prior Year

Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 159,000 migrants who illegally crossed the southwest border with Mexico between ports of entry in October. The record-setting apprehensions represent an increase of nearly 130 percent over the previous October.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials released the October Southwest Land Border Encounters Report after the close of business on Monday night. The official report confirms a leaked Border Patrol document reviewed earlier this month by Breitbart Texas revealing more than 158,000 migrants.

The official report shows that Border Patrol agents apprehended 158,575 migrants during the first month of the new fiscal year. This is up from only 69,032 in October 2020.

The more than 158,000 migrants apprehended include 104,441 single adults (a 75 percent increase from last October), 41,487 family units (a 795 percent increase), and 12,647 unaccompanied minors (a 170 percent increase).

The Rio Grande Valley Sector continues to lead the nine southwest border sectors with 45,324 apprehensions. This is up from only 17,617 one year ago (an increase of 157 percent).

The sector reported a 1,232 percent increase in family units compared to the previous October. This included 18,956 family unit apprehensions. They also apprehended nearly 7,000 unaccompanied minors and 19,400 single adults.

The Del Rio Sector continues as the second busiest sector with 28,111 apprehensions (up 233 percent). They are followed closely by the Yuma Sector where agents report a 2,648 percent increase over the previous year.

The total migrant apprehensions included 62,572 Mexican nationals. The Northern Triangle Central American nations of Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador added 21,736, 19,247, and 9,757 respectively. Other nations accounted for 42,263 migrant apprehensions.

On Monday, Breitbart Texas’ Randy Clark reported a massive increase in numbers of Venezuelan and Brazilian migrants along the southwest border. In an exclusive report, Clark revealed an increase of nearly 9,000 percent in Venezuelan migrant apprehensions. Officials also disclosed an increase of 4,000 percent in the number of Brazilian migrant apprehensions.