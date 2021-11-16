EXCLUSIVE: Venezuelan Migrant Apprehensions at Border Up 9000 Percent

Breitbart Texas reviewed preliminary arrest data indicating some migrant demographics encountered in October have increased upwards of 9,000 percent when compared to October 2020. The documents were provided by a source within Customs and Border Protection (CBP) not authorized to speak to media.

CBP does not normally release these data and instead will combine migrant arrests of citizens outside Mexico and northern triangle Central American countries as “Other.”

In October, nearly 8,000 Brazilian nationals were arrested, a more than 4,000 percent increase over last October. More than 13,000 Venezuelan nationals were arrested representing a 9,000 percent increase over the same period. More than 9,000 Nicaraguans were encountered, marking an increase of 3,500 percent.

A total of 30,537 migrants were apprehended from these three countries in October. Nearly half were single adults. More than 15,000 were members of family units and less than 400 were unaccompanied minors.

As for the Venezuelan nationals, many moved to neighboring Colombia and other third countries before heading to the United States.

The Border Patrol is frequently encountering large groups from Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Brazil in rural West Texas. Groups nearly 200 have become the norm near Eagle Pass.

The spike in arrests of migrants from outside the Northern Triangle countries, according to the source, demonstrates the likelihood that pull factors caused by reduced deportations are having a greater influence than problems in home countries.

The source says the increase in migrant arrests from Venezuela, Brazil, and Nicaragua threaten to add to an already untenable situation along the southern border.



Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.