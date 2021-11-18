77 Migrants Found in Texas Stash Houses near Border

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended 77 migrants in human smuggling stash-house raids. The agents found migrants packed in three separate houses just north of the Rio Grande.

Agents conducted a vehicle stop on November 17 near Alamo, Texas. During an interview with the occupants of a gray Chevrolet Silverado, the agents determined all were illegally present in the United States.

WEEKEND SMUGGLING ACTIVITY-

Agents disrupted six human smuggling attempts that resulted in 78 arrests. 53 of which were discovered at a home where McAllen PD responded to a suspicious vehicle dropping off migrants. https://t.co/4uSpUw4rCy pic.twitter.com/xaQkqmKqVf — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) November 15, 2021

Further investigation revealed the migrants had been held in a nearby human stash house. The agents contacted the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office for assistance and conducted an inspection of the property.

Agents found six migrants still being held, officials stated. The agents identified the migrants as citizens of Honduras and Mexico.

A few hours later, Rio Grande Valley Sector agents received information about another human smuggling stash house near Weslaco, The agents teamed up with local sheriff’s deputies and investigated the residence.

Once inside, the agents found seven migrants from Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico, the report continues.

Officials transported all of the migrants to local processing facilities.

On November 13, agents teamed up with Starr County Sheriff’s Office deputies to search a stash house in Roma. The search led to the apprehension of 11 Central American migrants.

McAllen Station agents received a call for help from a migrant who reported being held in a stash house in McAllen, Texas. The agents went to the suspected stash house with McAllen Police Department officers and observed a vehicle dropping off a group of people.

The agents conducted an investigation of the house and found 53 migrants packed inside. The agents identified the migrants as citizens of Central American nations. Two females required medical attention and had to be transported to a local hospital.