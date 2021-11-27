Deported Murderer Arrested After Crossing Border into Arizona

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested Juan Ramon Barron-Casillas shortly after he illegally entered the United States from Mexico last week. After further investigation, agents discovered Barron’s criminal past included a conviction in Texas for second-degree murder and a conviction for tampering with human remains.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations officers deported Barron to Mexico after he completed a two-year prison sentence for his crimes.

Breitbart Texas reviewed court records that revealed Barron lost an appeal of his conviction with the Texas Eleventh Court of Appeals in February 2021. A Texas court convicted Barron on January 24, 2016, after police were summoned to Barron’s home. Investigators found two bodies hidden under a mobile home in Snyder, Texas, that Baron and his wife, Nicole Barron, occupied.

According to court records, Barron killed Joshua Hoover and Benjamin Bruns after they arrived at his home armed with a handgun and mace. Barron believed the duo was attempting to rob him of drugs and money inside his home.

According to Barron and his wife Nicole, they were watching movies, drinking, and using drugs — marihuana and cocaine — on the morning of the murders. At approximately 4:00 a.m., they heard someone knock on the back door. Barron answered the door, according to his statement, armed with a knife as he was not expecting visitors. Upon answering the door, Barron told police he saw two men dressed in black wearing ski masks.

Barron rushed out of the mobile home and a struggle ensued with one of the assailants armed with a gun. The other assailant, according to Barron, attacked his wife. At the time, Barron’s wife was armed with two knives. As Barron stabbed one assailant repeatedly, the assailant discharged and dropped a firearm.

Barron, according to the court records, retrieved the firearm and shot the second assailant multiple times “until he knew he was dead.” After they killed the two assailants, Barron and his wife cleaned the crime scene by digging up the dirt where Bruns and Hoover’s blood accumulated. They concealed the weapons used during the melee and hid the bodies of Bruns and Hoover under their mobile home.

Barron and his wife also hid marijuana that he claimed belonged to his wife. He claimed she was a dealer. The pair eventually turned themselves into the police. Following a search of the residence, police discovered the bodies and other evidence. Prosecutors charged Barron with murder and tampering with human remains.

During Barron’s 2018 trial, jury instructions included consideration of self-defense, defense of a third person, and defense of property. Barron was ultimately acquitted with the charge of murdering Benjamin Bruns but was found guilty of murdering Joshua Hoover. The jury found that in the case of the murder of Hoover, Barron acted under the influence of “sudden passion” and assessed the minimum sentence of two years imprisonment in the Institutional Division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

The trial and subsequent sentencing hearing received significant local media coverage at the time.

Following his release from prison, ICE officers deported Barron to Mexico. According to the Border Patrol, Barron will be prosecuted for felony re-entry of a removed alien for his illegal entry near Yuma.

This is the second migrant apprehended in Arizona in one week with a conviction for tampering with a corpse or dismemberment of a human. As reported by Breitbart Texas, Border Patrol agents arrested a previously deported migrant who was involved in a prominent Chicago murder involving the dismemberment of a human body.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.