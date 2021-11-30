Pakistani Migrant Found After Breaking Leg near California Border Wall

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a Pakistani migrant who broke his leg while illegally crossing from Mexico into California. The injury occurred when the migrant fell from a border wall section.

El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino tweeted an image of Border Patrol agents providing emergency medical care to a Pakistani migrant suffering a broken leg. The chief reported that Border Search, Trauma, and Rescue trained agents provided assistance after the man fell from the border wall while crossing the border from Mexico.

BORSTAR doing what they do best!⛑#BORSTAR agents responded to an area where 18 #migrants had illegally entered the U.S. Upon arrival, a migrant from Pakistan appeared to have broken his leg falling from the border wall. He was #airlifted to Palm Springs for further treatment. pic.twitter.com/zS06TIIiuG — USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino (@USBPChiefELC) November 29, 2021

Agents responded to the area after a group of 18 migrants illegally entered the U.S. from Mexico. When the agents arrived, they found one of the migrants, a Pakistani male, who broke his leg. After treating the migrant, the agents arranged transportation via helicopter to a hospital in Palm Springs, California.

Border Patrol officials classify Pakistani migrants as Special Interest Aliens because of terrorist activities in that nation.

Chief Bovino also tweeted a video honoring the men and women of the U.S. Border Patrol who continue to serve our nation over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

#HappyThanksgiving, from El Centro Sector! A special thank you to all of our agents & staff who will be hard at work tomorrow protecting our Nation’s borders. Working holidays is one of the many sacrifices our agents make to keep our Nation safe. THANK YOU! @CBP @USBPChief pic.twitter.com/nvwbOweXIC — USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino (@USBPChiefELC) November 24, 2021