Pakistani Migrant Found After Breaking Leg near California Border Wall

BORSTAR agents provide medical assistance to a Pakistani migrant who broke his leg after falling from the border wall. (U.S. Border Patrol/El Centro Sector)
U.S. Border Patrol/El Centro Sector
Bob Price

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a Pakistani migrant who broke his leg while illegally crossing from Mexico into California. The injury occurred when the migrant fell from a border wall section.

El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino tweeted an image of Border Patrol agents providing emergency medical care to a Pakistani migrant suffering a broken leg. The chief reported that Border Search, Trauma, and Rescue trained agents provided assistance after the man fell from the border wall while crossing the border from Mexico.

Agents responded to the area after a group of 18 migrants illegally entered the U.S. from Mexico. When the agents arrived, they found one of the migrants, a Pakistani male, who broke his leg. After treating the migrant, the agents arranged transportation via helicopter to a hospital in Palm Springs, California.

Border Patrol officials classify Pakistani migrants as Special Interest Aliens because of terrorist activities in that nation.

Chief Bovino also tweeted a video honoring the men and women of the U.S. Border Patrol who continue to serve our nation over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.