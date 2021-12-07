20 Migrants Found Stashed in Trailer Loaded on Another Trailer near Border in Texas

Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents found a group of migrants hidden inside an RV travel trailer that was loaded by smugglers on a flatbed trailer. The tactic placed the migrants stashed inside the trailer in grave danger of being killed or seriously injured in the event of a crash.

Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean McGoffin tweeted images of a failed human smuggling event where agents assigned to the Highway 118 immigration checkpoint near Alpine, Texas, found a group of more than 20 migrants inside an RV Winnebago Micro Minnie travel trailer.

Highway 118 checkpoint, located in Alpine, Texas encountered a smuggling RV load yesterday. This RV had over 20 undocumented non-citizens inside. Different types of personal use needles and drugs were also located within the vehicle. Great work Alpine agents! #StopSmuggling pic.twitter.com/hEVvZ9geTI — Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin (@USBPChiefBBT) December 6, 2021

In addition, agents found personal-use quantities of drugs and needles inside the trailer.

The smugglers loaded the Winnebago onto a flatbed trailer, making the smuggling incident even more dangerous for the migrants and for other travelers on the highways.

Elsewhere in the sector, Culberson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call for assistance from hunters near Van Horn, Texas, on Sunday. The hunters reported the gruesome discovery of the decomposing remains of a suspected migrant, Breitbart Texas’ Randy Clark reported.

“Deputies located a wallet containing a Mexican identification card that may indicate the deceased is a migrant from the neighboring Mexican state of Chihuahua,” Clark wrote. “Due to the advanced state of decomposition, the decedent’s identity will be verified through DNA tests.”

The decedent is the 25th found in Culberson County since February.