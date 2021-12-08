Abducted Teen Girl Rescued at Canadian Border Crossing Leaving U.S.

Customs and Border Protection officers rescued a kidnapped teenage girl as her abductor attempted to take her across the U.S. border into Canada. The officers arrested the alleged kidnapper and turned him over to police in Vermont.

Immigration officials in Canada observed a 19-year-old male attempting to leave the United States via the Highgate Springs Port of Entry with a 16-year-old girl. The officers turned the couple back to the U.S. due to the lack of a COVID-19 test and suspicious behavior.

Great work by @CBP Officers in Highgate Springs Port of Entry, VT detaining an alleged kidnapper attempting to flee the United States via the Canadian Border with a 16-year-old female. Officers arrested the adult male and turned him over to @VTStatePolice. pic.twitter.com/u7fkK3oGlq — Director Field Operations Jennifer De La O (@DFOBoston) December 7, 2021

Primary inspection officers interviewed the teenage male and female and got a database hit reporting the girl missing, according to the National Crime Information Center. The officers separated the two teens and conducted interviewed them on their own. The 16-year-old girl reported the man had kidnapped and sexually assaulted her. She also said the man threatened her with a knife.

A pat-down search of the male led to the discovery of a knife. A computer search on the man’s background uncovered no negative information, officials stated.

The CBP officers contacted the Vermont State Police who came to the scene with a victim support counselor. The police took custody of the girl and transported her to a local hospital for medical treatment and further investigation.

CBP officers placed the male suspect in federal custody and turned the case over to the Department of Justice for further investigation and determination of charges.

“The challenges that CBP officers face are immense and ever-changing,” Boston Director of Field Operations Jennifer De La O said in a written statement. “Due to the dedicated and tireless work of our CBP officers, a missing young woman was rescued and her life potentially saved. I thank our amazing team for their outstanding work and the Vermont State Police for their continued support and teamwork.”