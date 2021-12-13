90 Migrants Found in Multiple Texas Stash Houses near Border

Border Patrol agents in two Texas-based sectors rescued 90 migrants from human smuggling stash houses located in border communities.

El Paso Sector agents found more than 30 migrants last week in stash houses located in Socorro and Clint, Texas, according to information obtained from Border Patrol officials. The agents found the migrants in overcrowded and inhumane conditions. Those rescued from the stash houses included two unaccompanied alien children.

“Due to the hard work and vigilance of the agents and the Socorro Police Department, 31 migrants were rescued from overcrowded and inhumane conditions, El Paso Sector Border Patrol officials said in a written statement. “Among those encountered were citizens from Ecuador, El Salvador, and Mexico.”

Agents from the Ysleta Station Anti-Smuggling Unit teamed up with local police officers to investigate the reported stash houses and rescue 24 migrants. The investigation led to the discovery of the second house in Clint. There, agents found seven additional migrants being warehoused in “deplorable conditions,” officials stated.

“Border Patrol agents in the El Paso Sector maximize their success with strong and effective law enforcement partnerships to help disrupt threats by Transnational Criminal Organizations,” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

“We are fortunate to enjoy strong and vibrant law enforcement partnerships in the West Texas and New Mexico region. “This event highlights the importance of partnerships between law enforcement agencies and exemplifies the commitment to serving our community from all agencies and protecting the public,” said Socorro Chief of Police David Burton.

Elsewhere along the Texas-Mexico border, Laredo Sector agents found 60 migrants packed inside a single human smuggling stash house. The agents identified the migrants as citizens of Guatemala and Mexico.

“Stash houses are a threat to national security and a threat to the people in our communities not only due to the criminal activity they are linked to but also because of the lack of sanitary conditions which can foster a breeding ground for illnesses or other communicable diseases,” Laredo Sector officials added.