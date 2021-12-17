Mexican Cops Raid Cancun Motel Used for Underage Sex Trade

State authorities raided a motel being used for the sex trafficking of underage girls in Cancun. The motel was a short distance from the main tourist district.

This week, the Quintana Roo Attorney General’s Office announced the raid which rescued an underage girl allegedly being forced into sex trafficking. Authorities also arrested four adult suspects and shut down the motel, alleging that the business was complicit.

La #FGEQuintanaRoo informa que agentes de la #PDI rescataron a una femenina menor de edad que era víctima del delito de trata con fines de explotación sexual, hay 4 detenidos y se aseguró un motel en el Mpio de Benito Juárez, donde se permitía el ingreso de menores de edad. pic.twitter.com/qF98vdJaT6 — Fiscalía General QR (@FGEQuintanaRoo) December 15, 2021

The motel is on Supermanzana 36, near downtown, and also very close to Avenida Kukulcan, the main tourist strip.

The raid comes at a time when Cancun has seen a dramatic rise in violence as rival organizations seek to control the lucrative drug and sex trafficking trade. The turf war has led to numerous executions and shootouts and in some very public cases, shootouts in tourist areas. Mexican officials have been working to keep the violence outside the tourist areas.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You ca2n follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.