Border Patrol Charity Provides Christmas Presents to Children of Fallen Agents

A charity group organized by Border Patrol agents recently collected and distributed Christmas and holiday gifts for the children of fallen agents. This marks the organization’s seventh year of giving.

Border Patrol agents in the El Centro Sector began an organization that became known as the Fallen Agents Fund shortly before Christmas 2014, Agent Mike Matzke told Breitbart Texas in his role as president of the fund. This year, the group delivered 745 gifts to 125 children.

“We started with the names of 24 children of fallen agents in the local area,” Matzke explained. “Since then, the number of children on the list has grown and we provided 400 gifts last year to more than 100 children in nine states.”

“This year, our mission was extremely poignant after so many Border Patrol agents lost their lives in the line of duty to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Matzke said. “Our efforts expanded to 125 children 64 families located in 11 states.”

“The Fallen Agents Fund puts Christmas trees up in border patrol stations with tags that have the names and ages of children of fallen Border Patrol Agents on them,” he continued. “Agents take the tags, purchase presents, and bring them back to the station.”

“We collect the presents and deliver them to the stations closest to the families,” Matzke added. “Most of our presents are delivered to the families of fallen agents by local agents that knew the family, peer support, or the Sector Chaplains.”

Members of the charity group dropped off presents to Border Patrol stations in Casa Grande, Douglas, Tucson, El Paso, and Del Rio. From there local agents delivered the presents to the families of fallen agents in the areas. These agents also made sure presents were delivered to other Texas stations in Hebbronville and Kingsville.

The Fallen Agents Fund, a 501(c)(3) charity that is also listed on the Combined Federal Campaign (CFC #75034), puts up Christmas trees in various Border Patrol stations. The trees are decorated with name tags of children belonging to fallen agents.

“We would like to thank all the people who support the Fallen Agents Fund through donations, presents, and their time to deliver presents,” Matzke concluded. “This charity would not be possible without your help.”

A list of fallen Border Patrol agents can be found on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Memoriam to Those Who Died in the Line of Duty page.

