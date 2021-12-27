Mexican Border State Cops Deliver Christmas Gifts to Needy Families

State police in Tamaulipas delivered toys to children from low-income families as part of a yearly tradition among officers to pool resources.

The event began on Christmas Day and continues in every major city in the border state. Matamoros transit police also joined to deliver approximately 200 presents in the border city.

Similar events took place in Reynosa, Rio Bravo, Camargo, Ciudad Mier, and in the Tampico Metropolitan area. Officers delivered candies, toys, and piñatas to children.

This year, officers wore masks and sprayed the toys before giving them to children.

According to Tamaulipas state officials, the event began several years ago when a group of officers took the initiative to start collecting toys. The event has spread and continues on a volunteer basis.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.C. Sanchez” and “J.A. Espinoza” from Tamaulipas.