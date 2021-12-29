U.S. Customs and Border Protection Deletes Its Reports about ‘Potential Terrorist’ Arrest in Arizona

Official Facebook and Twitter posts on Yuma Sector Border Patrol and Chief Chris Clem’s accounts regarding the arrest of a “potential terrorist” disappeared after Customs and Border Protection (CBP) deleted the reports. Citing a violation of protocols and inappropriate release of sensitive information, all social media were scrubbed by the federal agency. The postings from December 20 indicated the agency determined an arrested man linked to Yemeni subjects of interest.

The posts described the arrest of a 21-year-old Saudi Arabian national crossing into the United States from Mexico near Yuma. The migrant was arrested near County 8 ½ Road, west of the city on December 20. After investigating the case, the agency reported the migrant was linked to several Yemeni subjects of interest for terrorism concerns.

In addition to the deletion of the Facebook posting, a Fox News report notes CBP deleted a similar tweet outlining the arrest from Chief Clem.

CBP Public Affairs Assistant Commissioner Luis Miranda said in a statement to Fox News that the tweet was deleted because “it contained law enforcement sensitive information, violating agency protocols.”

Although initial reporting described the man as a Saudi national, that information was disputed by the Saudi Embassy.

Based on the engagement with the relevant U.S authorities on this matter, the Embassy confirms that the individual mentioned here is not a Saudi citizen. We will continue to coordinate with the US govt and bring forward any facts on this matter. https://t.co/u81j7Bisa4 — Saudi Embassy (@SaudiEmbassyUSA) December 21, 2021

Given the subject was identified as a potential terrorist by the Border Patrol, it most likely indicates the migrant is a “Known or Suspected Terrorist” (KST). The Department of Homeland Security defines the category as “an individual who is reasonably suspected to be engaging in, has engaged in, or intends to engage in conduct constituting, in preparation for, in aid of, or related to terrorism and/or terrorist activities.”

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.