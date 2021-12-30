Migrants Wearing Camo Apprehended in Far West Texas near Border

Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents teamed up with CBP’s Air and Marine Operations to apprehend a group of migrants attempting to use camouflage to conceal their location. The migrants attempted to conceal their location in the rocks and brush after fleeing from Border Patrol agents.

Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean McGoffin tweeted multiple images of migrants wearing camouflage as they attempted to avoid apprehension by Van Horn Station agents. The tweet shows a CBP Air and Marine Operations aircrew operating overhead to assist ground-based agents in finding and apprehending the migrants.

“On Dec. 27, @CBPAMO assisted Van Horn agents with the apprehension of more than 25 undocumented non-citizens attempting to conceal themselves in the brush after fleeing from the agents,” Chief McGoffin stated.

On Dec. 27, @CBPAMO assisted Van Horn agents with the apprehension of more than 25 undocumented non-citizens attempting to conceal themselves in the brush after fleeing from the agents. All subjects were transported to the Van Horn Station for processing. #USBP #Teamwork pic.twitter.com/1qcSeHm6I7 — Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin (@USBPChiefBBT) December 29, 2021

During the air and land operation, agents took 25 camouflage-wearing migrants into custody.

In many sectors, migrants being smuggled into the U.S. tend to seek apprehension and even turn themselves in to the first law enforcement official they find after crossing the border. In the Big Bend Sector, migrants frequently wear camouflage and utilize other tactics to avoid apprehension.

So far this year, Big Bend Sector agents apprehended 6,872 migrants according to the most recent report available from CBP officials. Of that, all but 524 were classified as single adults. Included in the total are 292 unaccompanied alien children (an increase of 76 percent over the same period in FY21) and 232 family unit aliens (a 201 percent increase). The Big Bend Sector ranks ninth out of the nine southwest border sectors.