Dehydrated Migrant Woman Rescued in Arizona Border Mountains

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a group of migrants who became lost in the Huachuca Mountains near the Arizona border with Mexico. Agents found one of the migrants, a woman, to be severely dehydrated and had to carry her out of danger.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted a photo of a migrant woman whose life was saved by Sonoita Station agents this week. The agents responded to a 911 call from a group of three lost migrants.

Agents responded to the area and found the three migrants. A medical assessment revealed a female migrant to be suffering from severe dehydration and had difficulty remaining awake. An agent trained as an Emergency Medical Technician provided medical aid to the woman.

The agents then “carried her off the mountain to an ambulance, saving her life,” Chief Modlin stated.

Human smugglers continue to place migrants’ lives in danger as they attempt to move them into the U.S. interior. Chief Modlin tweeted a photo showing a group of four migrants packed like cordwood in the trunk of a sedan.

A modified suspension does not fool vigilant Nogales Station agents.

The discovery occurred at the Interstate 19 immigration checkpoint after a Nogales Station agent’s K-9 alerted to the presence of the migrants locked in the trunk.

“Smugglers modified the suspension in an attempt to deceive agents. Excellent work!” the chief stated.