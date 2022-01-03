Multiple Human Smuggling Schemes Disrupted near Border in Texas

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents disrupted multiple human smuggling schemes in the last days of 2021, officials reported. In many, smugglers placed the migrants in life-threatening situations.

Laredo Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Carl Landrum tweeted images of nearly 100 migrants found by Laredo North Station agents at interior immigration checkpoints. In some of the six interdicted smuggling attempts during a three-day period, migrants were locked in the rear of box trucks and tractor-trailer rigs. In another incident, agents found two migrants packed in the trunk of a sedan.

Almost 100 undocumented individuals were apprehended over the span of three days, after @borderpatrol agents and canine teams assigned to the Laredo North Station stopped 6 separate smuggling attempts at the Interstate 35 checkpoint.@CBPSouthTexas #TheNoseKnows#HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/yWHCgSAR8P — Acting Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum (@USBPChiefLRT) January 2, 2022

Agents found the migrants locked in dangerous conditions after K-9s alerted to their presence at the Interstate 35 Immigration Checkpoint.

Elsewhere in the sector, Chief Landrum tweeted images of another disrupted human smuggling attempt. Agents assigned to the Cotulla Station received a request for assistance from Encinal, Texas, police officers and La Salle County Sheriff’s Office deputies who were pursuing a suspected human smuggling vehicle. The agents deployed tire spikes to help immobilize the pickup truck.

Cotulla agents assisted Encinal PD & La Salle County SO with stopping a vehicle pursuit. #USBP agents deployed spikes before the vehicle became immobilized on top of train tracks. Driver was arrested for human smuggling & will be charged with smuggling & evading.@CBPSouthTexas pic.twitter.com/rFJkArddnG — Acting Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum (@USBPChiefLRT) January 1, 2022

The driver of the truck brought the vehicle to a stop on top of train tracks, Landrum reported. Local law enforcement officials arrested the driver on charges related to human smuggling and evading arrest in a motor vehicle.

Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 1.9 million migrants who illegally crossed the southwest border with Mexico between ports of entry during 2021, Breitbart Texas reported. Another estimated half-million migrants managed to avoid apprehension and sneak into the U.S.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.