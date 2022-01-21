VIDEO: Cops Run Away from Gunman in Central Mexico

Two Mexican police officers ran away from a gunman who fired warning shots to stop the arrest of another man. The incident was caught on video.

The case took place in the city of Queretaro, where a motorist captured the moment when two local cops can be seen raising their hands and walking away from a gunman while another man grabs a backpack and steps away from a police truck.

The gunman further threatened the police as he walked away. Then, the police officers can be seen running away from their vehicle and, moments later, the camera is pointed down before shots can be heard.

After the video went viral in Mexico, the local police department in Queretaro confirmed that the case was under internal investigation. Authorities also revealed that they had arrested one individual in connection with the case.

The case comes at a time when once-peaceful states of Guanajuato, Queretaro, and Mexico State are seeing a rise in cartel violence. However, federal authorities routinely claim that crime is decreasing.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “L.P Contreras” from Mexico City.