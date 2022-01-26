Accused Texas Cop-Killer Arrested in Mexico After International Manhunt

HOUSTON, Texas — An international manhunt led to the arrest of the man accused in the “savage execution” of a Harris County Constable’s deputy on Sunday morning. U.S. and Mexican law enforcement made the arrest in Mexico just across the border with Texas.

U.S. Marshals and the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force teamed up with authorities in Mexico to arrest Oscar Rosales in Ciudad Acuña, according to KHOU CBS 11. Rosales faces capital murder charges in Houston for allegedly killing Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Corporal Charles Galloway.

It is not clear at this time if Rosales is now in Texas or Mexico. Officials report they are making arrangements to return him to Houston.

Officials with the Houston Police Department tweeted on Wednesday morning that Rosales is in custody and that he was arrested in Mexico.

ARRESTED: Oscar Rosales was taken into custody by law enforcement authorities in Mexico earlier today. We are working with our law enforcement partners to begin the process of returning Rosales to Harris County.

Additional information will be released here.#hounews https://t.co/30yWzYkPx2 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 26, 2022

Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap told reporters during a press conference this week that Rosales carried out the “ruthless, savage execution” of Corporal Galloway, Breitbart Texas reported.

“This is a murderer. This is a ruthless, savage execution,” Constable Heap told reporters “We will not stop until this individual is apprehended, whether it’s on the federal, state or local level. People are looking right now and will not cease looking until he is apprehended.”

During a phone interview on Tuesday, Heap told Breibart that Rosales stepped out of his vehicle with an “assault-style” weapon and immediately opened fire as Galloway sat in his patrol vehicle. He said there was a tight grouping of bullet holes in the driver’s side of the windshield after Rosales fired 15-20 rounds in a very short span of time.

Immigration officials told Breitbart they cannot yet confirm the citizenship or immigration status of the accused cop-killer. On Tuesday, officials said they would have to wait for biometric identification to be made once police took Rosales into custody.

A spokesperson for Ogg’s office told Breitbart Texas on Tuesday, “His background remains part of an ongoing investigation, but he is believed to be from Central America. We are asking for the public’s help in bringing him to justice, and when he is captured, we will ask a judge to hold him without bond pending the outcome of his trial.”