Five Deported Sex Offenders Arrested Crossing Border into Texas

Border Patrol agents working near Mexico apprehended five deported sex offenders who illegally re-entered the U.S. They had sex-crime convictions in states across the nation.

Eagle Pass Station agents in the Del Rio Sector arrested a Mexican national after he illegally crossed into Texas. The agents transported the man to the station where they discovered a conviction in Houston for sexual assault. The court sentenced the man to two years in state prison.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers “most recently” removed the Mexican migrant in 2021, according to information obtained from Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials.

A few days earlier, Special Operations Detachment agents apprehended a Honduran national. The biometric criminal background investigation conducted at the Eagle Pass Station revealed a conviction by a North Carolina court for indecent liberties with a child, officials reported. ERO officers “most recently” deported the Honduran national in 2018.

Further down the Rio Grande border with Mexico, Kingsville Station agents working near the Javier Vega, Jr. Border Patrol Checkpoint on U.S. Highway 77 on January 26 discovered a group of 18 migrants on a nearby ranch. Agents processed the migrants and identified one of the migrants as a Salvadoran national.

Court records showed a 2017 conviction by a New Jersey court for two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child under the age of 13. The court sentenced the Salvadoran national to five years in prison.

The following day, McAllen Station agents apprehended a group of ten migrants who crossed the border near Hidalgo, Texas. Agents identified one of the migrants as a Salvadoran national with a sex-crime conviction from California.

The court in Los Angeles sentenced the Salvadoran man to three years in prison following a 2018 conviction for Lewd Acts with a Child under 14-years-old, officials stated.

Brownsville Station agents arrested a migrant from Uruguay later that same day. Records reveal that Gwinnett County Police Department officers arrested the migrant on a charge of Loitering for Sex Under 18-years-old, the report stated. A Georgia court sentenced the Uruguayan man to 12 months of probation.