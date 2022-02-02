EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Mostly Venezuelan Migrant Families Continue Crossing West Texas Border

EAGLE PASS, Texas — Migrant groups continue to cross the border in what is now the busiest sector in the nation. Approximately 50 crossed during a period of about two hours on Tuesday.

Following a tour of the border with members of the Texas National Guard operating under Operation Lone Star, Breitbart Texas observed small groups crossing from Piedras Negras into Eagle Pass. The groups consisted mostly of Venezuelans. Some were very young children.

As Breitbart Texas arrived at the area where Border Patrol agents launch river patrol boats, two Border Patrol vans loaded with migrants left the area. Other agents and service members of the Texas National Guard remained to apprehend and process other migrants.

A short time later, two more small groups of migrants crossed the border in plain view of Breitbart’s camera and Border Patrol agents. The first group of what appeared to be single adult males told agents they were from El Salvador.

Within minutes, another group crossed — this time a man and a woman from Honduras. The agents processed the group and loaded them onto a truck for transport to the Eagle Pass Border Patrol Station, leaving no one manning the crossing point.

A few hundred yards upstream, Breitbart observed Border Patrol agents and a security detail of Texas National Guardsmen with two migrant family groups. One included a girl under the age of five and a boy who appeared to be between eight and ten years old.

Another single adult migrant crossed at the original crossing point at the boat ramp. The migrant first attempted to surrender to Breitbart, but two National Guard soldiers arrived and took the migrant into custody.

Breitbart video captured human a human smuggling vehicle on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande delivering another migrant family to the riverbank. The family immediately entered the water and followed another group who began crossing moments before their arrival.

By the time two hours passed, Border Patrol agents and National Guardsmen took approximately 50 migrants into custody.

A few hours later, Breitbart spoke with some of the soldiers. One described the afternoon as a “slow day.” The soldier has been working the border mission since November 2021 and said he witnessed busy days where hundreds crossed.

Del Rio took the lead in January as the busiest of the nine southwest border sectors. Agents apprehended an estimated 31,000 migrants during January, according to a source operating under the umbrella of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. This was down slightly from January when Del Rio agents apprehended about 33,000 migrants.

Rio Grande Valley Sector agents, normally the busiest in the nation, apprehended slightly less than the Del Rio Sector in January. These agents apprehended just over 30,000 migrants.