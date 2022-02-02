GRAPHIC: Three Cartel Gunmen Die in Shootout in Mexican Border State Capital

Three cartel gunmen died in a shootout with authorities in the capital of Tamaulipas. They had also kidnapped a man in that city.

The case took place Tuesday morning when gunmen kidnapped a man in the Azteca neighborhood in Ciudad Victoria. Soon after, they clashed with police as they tried to escape.

According to the Tamaulipas government, authorities used surveillance cameras to track the gunmen. When police tried to stop the vehicle, the gunmen dropped road spikes and fired rifles as they tried and failed to escape.

Authorities seized weapons and road spikes. At 6 a.m. the relatives of the kidnapping victim contacted police to inform that their loved one was released in a rural area.

The shootout comes days after Gulf Cartel gunmen clashed with police outside a department store called GranD. Authorities arrested seven and an eighth at the scene. The Gulf Cartel and the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas are waging a fierce turf war for Ciudad Victoria.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.C. Sanchez” from Tamaulipas.