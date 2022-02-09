132 Migrants Found Locked in Tractor-Trailer in Far West Texas near Border

Border Patrol agents in the El Paso Sector rescued a group of 132 migrants locked inside a tractor-trailer near the Texas border with Mexico. The group included two unaccompanied Guatemalan migrant children.

El Paso Sector agents assigned to the Ysleta Station Anti-Smuggling Unit (ASU) on February 7 received information regarding a suspected human smuggling operation. The information revealed smuggling activity near a vacant building, according to information obtained from U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

132 MIGRANTS RESCUED FROM TRACTOR TRAILER! The reality of #humansmuggling taking place in our #ElPaso community. Transnational Criminal Orgs have complete disregard for human lives. Extremely PROUD of #Ysleta #USBP #Agents who rescued 132 migrants packed inside a tractor trailer! pic.twitter.com/4Wsk7YR8V2 — Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefEPT) February 8, 2022

Santa Teresa ASU agents supplied additional information to the Ysleta agents regarding another location on the far east side of El Paso where suspected human smuggling operations were underway.

During the investigation, agents identified a tractor-trailer being utilized by the suspected smugglers early Monday morning. Agents carried out a traffic stop on the tractor-trailer and found 132 migrants locked inside with no means of escaping in the event of a crash or abandonment by the smugglers.

Agents reported the 132 migrants included two unaccompanied children from Guatemala. The 130 adult migrants were identified as citizens of Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico, officials stated.

“Subjects amenable to Title 42 were expelled to Mexico,” the report states. The remainder were transported to the Centralized Processing Center.

Officials state the driver and passenger of the tractor were arrested and face charges for Conspiracy to Transport — Title 8 USC 1324.

An investigation into the human smuggling operation remains ongoing at this time.

“Human smugglers continue to have no regard for the health and safety of the people they exploit for profit,” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “These dangerous smuggling tactics endanger migrant lives and exposed the ruthless and careless methods Transnational Criminal Organizations use to carry out their illicit activities.”

“I am extremely grateful and proud of the Santa Teresa and Ysleta Anti-Smuggling Units working together which led Ysleta Station agents to safely rescue 132 migrants,” the chief concluded.