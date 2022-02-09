Police Rescue Kidnapping Victim in Mexican Border City

State police rescued a kidnapping victim and arrested four gunmen in the Mexican border city of Matamoros. The gunmen were in the process of moving the victim to another location at the time of the incident.

The case took place in Matamoros on February 6, when Tamaulipas police were patrolling he Euzkadi neighborhood.

The officers spotted a white Ford pickup believed to have been stolen in Texas that drove away at a high rate of speed. The officers followed the vehicle and briefly exchanged gunfire. Police arrested four gunmen and seized AR-15 rifles, makeshift road spikes, cell phones, and other items.

Inside the truck, authorities found a kidnapped man. The rescue comes as the Gulf Cartel continues to be blamed for murders, kidnappings, and killing fields throughout Tamaulipas. The organization is one of the leading drug and human smuggling organizations in Mexico and plays a large role in the migration crisis impacting Central and North America.

