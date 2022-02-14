70 Unaccompanied Migrant Minors Found near Border in Arizona

Border Patrol agents apprehend a group of 112 migrants including 70 unaccompanied minors. (U.S. Border Patrol/Tucson Sector)
Bob Price

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended 70 unaccompanied migrant minors who illegally crossed from Mexico to Arizona over the weekend. The children were part of a large group of 112 overall.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted a photo showing a large group of 112 migrants who illegally crossed the border near San Miguel, Arizona. The group included at least 70 unaccompanied alien children. The chief did not disclose any additional demographic information.

Also over the weekend, Nogales Station agents had to extract a human smuggler and six migrants from a van involved in a rollover crash. “Smugglers use reckless tactics to avoid apprehension, putting migrants in extreme danger,” Chief Modlin tweeted.

Chief Modlin also reported the arrest of an armed human smuggler. The agents stopped a vehicle near the interchange of Interstates 8 and 10. The agents found five migrants being smuggled after they illegally entered the U.S.

While searching the vehicle, agents found a loaded pistol in the glove box, he stated.

