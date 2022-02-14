70 Unaccompanied Migrant Minors Found near Border in Arizona

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended 70 unaccompanied migrant minors who illegally crossed from Mexico to Arizona over the weekend. The children were part of a large group of 112 overall.

Tucson Sector agents encountered 112 migrants near San Miguel, #Arizona, all originating from Central American countries. Of that, 70 were unaccompanied #children. All migrants were transported and processed according to current guidelines. pic.twitter.com/49BXCYz1Ge — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) February 14, 2022

Also over the weekend, Nogales Station agents had to extract a human smuggler and six migrants from a van involved in a rollover crash. “Smugglers use reckless tactics to avoid apprehension, putting migrants in extreme danger,” Chief Modlin tweeted.

Smugglers use reckless tactics to avoid apprehension, putting migrants in extreme #danger. Near I-19, a U.S. citizen and six migrants were extracted from a #vehicle by Nogales Station agents. No serious injuries were reported. The case was turned over to @HSIPhoenix. pic.twitter.com/r9bS0NyK7R — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) February 13, 2022

Chief Modlin also reported the arrest of an armed human smuggler. The agents stopped a vehicle near the interchange of Interstates 8 and 10. The agents found five migrants being smuggled after they illegally entered the U.S.

Tucson Sector agents continue to encounter smugglers in possession of a #firearm. A U.S. citizen smuggling five migrants faces prosecution after Casa Grande Station agents stopped him near the I-8/I-10 interchange. A loaded 9mm #pistol was seized from the glovebox. #GoodWork pic.twitter.com/n91w45MVQq — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) February 12, 2022

