Violence Erupts in Western Mexico After Crime Boss Switches Cartels

Days of shootouts and executions plagued a western Mexican state after a regional cartel commander switched allegiances to a rival organization.

Mexican federal law enforcement sources consulted by Breitbart Texas say the split not only led to violence in the state of Colima, but also speculation over the possible death of a feared cartel lord.

The violence began in early February in Colima, where gunmen from Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) clashed with men supporting the Sinaloa Cartel.

The magnitude of the clashes even led to a local university campus to close for days. While official death tolls have not been disclosed, law enforcement sources say dozens were killed or taken between the warring factions.

A la comunidad universitaria y sociedad en general: pic.twitter.com/NX2Qm7DGB5 — Universidad de Colima (@udec_oficial) February 10, 2022

The violence comes after Jose Bernabe “La Vaca” Brizuela Meraz, a regional plaza boss, broke away from CJNG and sided with the Sinaloa Cartel. La Vaca is the leader of gunmen known as “Los Mezcales.” Since breaking away from CJNG, La Vaca has been placing banners claiming that politicians including current Governor Indira Vizcaino are collaborating with CJNG.

La Vaca also circulated letters claiming the leader of CJNG, Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, died from medical complications. He notes El Mencho’s alleged death as a reason for changing allegiances. Mexican authorities have not been able to confirm the claimed death of the elusive cartel lord.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, Nuevo León, and other areas to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Jose Luis Lara, a former leading member who helped start the Self-Defense Movement in Michoacán.