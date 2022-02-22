Cartel Gunmen Ambush Federal Cops in Western Mexico, Killing One

Cartel gunmen carried out an ambush on Mexican federal police forces, killing one. The violence comes as rival cartels fight for control of Michoacan.

The shootouts began on Sunday morning when more than 20 gunmen ambushed a squad of National Guardsmen. The first attack took place in the northeastern part of the state, near Chilchota. According to a prepared statement from Mexico’s government, a 25-year-old guardsman died and three others sustained injuries. Authorities managed to fight off the attackers and forced them to retreat. Once additional officers responded to the scene, they were able to carry out a manhunt.

While no arrests were made, authorities did seize four vehicles the gunmen had abandoned. It remains unclear if the gunmen sustained any casualties.

The shootout comes at a time when Cartel Jalisco New Generation is waging a fierce turf war with allies of the Sinaloa Cartel under the United Cartels banner. The fighting has led to mass killings and gory executions throughout Michoacán. Both sides are using armored vehicles, land mines, and drones to drop bombs.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, Nuevo León, and other areas to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Jose Luis Lara, a former leading member who helped start the Self-Defense Movement in Michoacán.