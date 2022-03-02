Group of Migrant Children Found on Arizona Border with Few Adults

Tucson Sector agents find a large group of migrants including 43 unaccompanied children. (U.S. Border Patrol/Tucson Sector)
Bob Price

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of 51 migrants of which 43 were unaccompanied minors.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted a photo of a group apprehended in the Arizona desert near Sasabe. The agents from the Three Points Station arrived and found a group of 51 migrants.

The migrant group included 43 unaccompanied minors, the chief reported. The youngest child is reported to be five years old. The agents transported all of the migrants — citizens of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, to the Tucson Station for processing.

Elsewhere on the Arizona border, Nogales Station agents assigned to the Interstate 19 immigration checkpoint found a group of migrants locked inside the trunk of a sedan, Modlin tweeted.

“Smugglers continue to have no regard for human life and risk safety for their monetary gain,” Chief Modlin stated.

Late last week, a Tucson Sector agent traveling home after a 10-hour shift observed a group of migrants getting into a vehicle on I-19. The agent notified the I-19 checkpoint agents who sent a vehicle to conduct a traffic stop. As a result, the agents took seven migrants into custody.

“Thanks to his dedication after a long workday, seven migrants were apprehended,” Modlin tweeted.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

