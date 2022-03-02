Group of Migrant Children Found on Arizona Border with Few Adults

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of 51 migrants of which 43 were unaccompanied minors.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted a photo of a group apprehended in the Arizona desert near Sasabe. The agents from the Three Points Station arrived and found a group of 51 migrants.

West of Sasabe, AZ, Three Points Station agents encountered 51 migrants. Forty-three in the group were unaccompanied children from #ElSalvador, #Guatemala, and #Honduras. The youngest was just five years of age. Several agents responded and transported the group to Tucson. pic.twitter.com/rQsQ9zlxoV — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) March 1, 2022

The migrant group included 43 unaccompanied minors, the chief reported. The youngest child is reported to be five years old. The agents transported all of the migrants — citizens of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, to the Tucson Station for processing.

Elsewhere on the Arizona border, Nogales Station agents assigned to the Interstate 19 immigration checkpoint found a group of migrants locked inside the trunk of a sedan, Modlin tweeted.

Three migrants, all Mexican citizens, were extracted from a vehicle trunk at the I-19 #USBP Checkpoint. Nogales Station agents continue to interdict trunk loads. Smugglers continue to have no regard for human life and risk safety for their monetary gain. #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/A0K6aaeD6X — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) March 1, 2022

“Smugglers continue to have no regard for human life and risk safety for their monetary gain,” Chief Modlin stated.

Late last week, a Tucson Sector agent traveling home after a 10-hour shift observed a group of migrants getting into a vehicle on I-19. The agent notified the I-19 checkpoint agents who sent a vehicle to conduct a traffic stop. As a result, the agents took seven migrants into custody.

An off-duty Tucson Sector agent witnessed possible migrants enter a vehicle on I-19 while on his way home after a 10-hour shift. Agents at the I-19 #USBP Checkpoint were notified. Thanks to his dedication after a long workday, seven migrants were apprehended. #Vigilant pic.twitter.com/tq0exEdydc — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) February 27, 2022

“Thanks to his dedication after a long workday, seven migrants were apprehended,” Modlin tweeted.

