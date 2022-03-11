EXCLUSIVE: Dozens of Migrants Apprehended by Guard, Agents in 12 Hours at Texas Border Crossing

Texas National Guard soldiers hold a group of migrants while they wait for a Border Patrol agent. (Bob Price/Breitbart Texas)
Bob Price/Breitbart Texas
Bob Price

EAGLE PASS, Texas — Border Patrol agents and Texas National Guard soldiers apprehended nearly 100 migrants in a 12-hour period in about a mile-long border crossing area.

Breitbart Texas visited the Rio Grande border crossing area just south of downtown on Thursday. Beginning at about 9 a.m., migrants began crossing and surrendering to the first available Border Patrol agent or soldier.

Border Patrol agents in Eagle Pass, Texas, apprehend two Cuban and one Venezuelan migrants. (Bob Price/Breitbart Texas)

During the next 12 hours, nearly 100 migrants illegally crossed. The migrants included men, women, and young children.

A migrant woman celebrates the successful crossing of her family from Mexico into Texan. (Bob Price/Breitbart Texas)

Border Patrol agents and Guardsmen identified the migrants as citizens of Cuba, Venezuela, Haiti, Honduras, and Guatemala.

Texas National Guard Soldiers and Border Patrol agents process a group of migrants from three nations. The group included at least two family units. (A migrant woman celebrates the successful crossing of her family from Mexico into Texan. (Bob Price/Breitbart Texas))

When agents were available, they quickly processed the migrants and documented their identifications. When no agents were present, National Guard soldiers escorted the migrants to a holding area and waited for agents to take them into custody.

A Texas National Guard Soldier monitors the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass. (Bob Price/Breitbart Texas)

The Texas National Guard soldiers are currently patrolling the border under Operation Lone Star. Breitbart also observed federalized Guardsmen from North Dakota patrolling the Rio Grande.

Members of the North Dakota National Guard under federal authority monitor the Rio Grande north of Eagle Pass. (Bob Price/Breitbart Texas)

“It is a steady flow, every day,” one National Guard soldier told Breitbart. “We see the smugglers drop them off on the Mexican side of the river and then they make their way across.”

Due to a release of water from a dam located upstream, the water in the Rio Grande was higher and moving much more swiftly compared to February. The increased water flow makes the crossing much more difficult.

A border crosser regains his footing after being submerged by swiftly moving currents in the Rio Grande. (Bob Price/Breitbart Texas)

On this day, Breitbart observed migrants losing their footing while hitting unexpected drop-offs in the river. None required rescue.

An Eagle Pass Border Patrol agents processes a group of migrants detained by Texas National Guard soldiers (Bob Price/Breitbart Texas)

River unit agents told Breitbart they frequently have to rescue migrants in danger of drowning. When asked about a four-year-old child who disappeared last week, an agent said they had not found the child yet, but said they expected to find the child’s body on this day.

A few hours later, river unit agents found the lifeless body of the child who finally came to the surface.

An Eagle Pass Riverine Unit moves out to patrol the Rio Grande. (Bob Price/Breitbart Texas)

Throughout the day, Mexican Marines and National Guard soldiers in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, encountered migrants and stopped them from crossing — at least temporarily. When they could not respond in time, the Marines signaled law enforcement on the Texas side that crossings were underway.

A group of Mexican Marines detain a migrant group before they can cross into Texas. (Bob Price/Breitbart Texas)

As darkness fell in the area, crossings continued. Some migrants crossed in order to surrender to agents or Guardsmen. Others used the group crossings as a diversion to occupy the law enforcement resources while they escaped into the brush.

Border Patrol agents, a Texas DPS CID Agent, and Texas National Guard process a group of migrants from )Venezuela, Honduras, and Guatemala. (Bob Price/Breitbart Texas

Border Patrol agents, a Texas DPS CID Agent, and Texas National Guard soldiers process a group of migrants from Venezuela, Honduras, and Guatemala. (Bob Price/Breitbart Texas)

By the end of the day, nearly 100 migrants crossed. Breitbart witnessed the crossings of small children in the arms of family members, at least two pregnant women, and multiple single adult males.

